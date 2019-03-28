Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. March birthdays will be celebrated with cake. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 2019 Routes for Roots workshop will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ft. Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Walk-ins the day of the event are $25. Registration forms with the schedule, teachers, classes and directions are available at the Piqua Library’s Local History Department, Miami County libraries, Troy Local History Room and are also downloadable on the organization’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Wendy at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK SHOWING: The public is invited to attend a Book and Me book and art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. See a photograph of each author along with their work. Refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Tom Hissong, a Dayton-area ornithology instructor, will offer “The World of Native Plants + Birds.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPECIAL OLYMPICS BENEFIT: West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union. With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). For more information, call (937) 620-0008.

• OZ ANNIVERSARY: The J.R. Clarke Library will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local expert Logan Harrison will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film. The event will include a craft, food, activity followed by a showing of the original movie on the Community Room SMARTBoard. Children are encouraged to dress up. To register, call the library at 473-2226.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie — Outdoor Adventure Badge” program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITATS BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior — Animal Habitats Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer lasagna at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Sunday

• REHAB OPEN HOUSE: Guided tours of Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Campus will be offered from 2-4 p.m. A new structure recently has been developed adjacent to the wildlife rehabilitation unit to help to isolate and/or quarantine wildlife in staff’s care and to make caring for waterfowl more efficient. Discover a day in the life of a rehabilitation organization, meet a wildlife ambassador that was once a part of the rehab program, and visit with wildlife conservation groups such as: Ohio Division of Wildlife, Barnes Wildlife Control, Arrowhead Reptile Rescue and Glen Helen Raptor Center. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. with groups leaving every 15 minutes. Admission to this event is the donation of an item from the wildlife wish list found on the center’s website.

Monday

• FAMILY STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Silly Stories Family Story Time at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Families will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age story time. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first-come, first-served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MOM & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BURGER OR BRAT: Have a burger or a brat with all the toppings and french fries for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Curious Garden” program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for home schoolers. Kids K-3 and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Remember to dress for the weather as participants will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly veterans coffee will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on the second floor of the Masonic Temple in Troy. The museum will feature “Today’s Army; Today’s Navy,” with Ryan Henson and Ryan Newton, two students completing their education at Edison State Community College. They will share the armed services’ ongoing support of their educational and workforce plans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $3.

• KIWANIS: Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Department will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be by Edison State nursing students. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

April 4

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The One Book, Many Communities events have begun. Nine local libraries including Arcanum, Piqua, Tipp City, Milton Union, J.R. Clarke, New Madison, Troy, Edison State Community College and Bradford are taking part in this promotion. Participants will read “The One” by John Marrs and can take part in various activities based on the book offered at the libraries. Bradford Public Library will have a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Copies of “The One” are available at Bradford Public Library.

• AUCTIONEER TO SPEAK: Jerry Stichter, local auctioneer, will present “Reviewing Your Stuff,” at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, at 7 p.m. He will discuss what you should keep and what can be thrown away. The public is invited to the presentation; the center is handicapped accessible. Follow them on pleasanthillhistorycenter.com and Facebook.

• PULLED PORK: Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a pickle at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Try your skills at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SOCIAL MEDIA: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for “Social Media After Death.” William House from Lovett & Lovett Attorneys at Law will explain what should be done with social media accounts after death, digital estate planning, how each platform addresses deceased patrons and how to appoint a legacy contact. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

April 5

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

