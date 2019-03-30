Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 2019 Routes for Roots workshop will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ft. Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Walk-ins the day of the event are $25. Registration forms with the schedule, teachers, classes and directions are available at the Piqua Library’s Local History Department, Miami County libraries, Troy Local History Room and are also downloadable on the organization’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Wendy at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK SHOWING: The public is invited to attend a Book and Me book and art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. See a photograph of each author along with their work. Refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Tom Hissong, a Dayton-area ornithology instructor, will offer “The World of Native Plants + Birds.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPECIAL OLYMPICS BENEFIT: West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union. With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). For more information, call (937) 620-0008.

• OZ ANNIVERSARY: The J.R. Clarke Library will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local expert Logan Harrison will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film. The event will include a craft, food, activity followed by a showing of the original movie on the Community Room SMARTBoard. Children are encouraged to dress up. To register, call the library at 473-2226.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie — Outdoor Adventure Badge” program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITATS BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior — Animal Habitats Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer lasagna at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Sunday

• REHAB OPEN HOUSE: Guided tours of Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Campus will be offered from 2-4 p.m. A new structure recently has been developed adjacent to the wildlife rehabilitation unit to help to isolate and/or quarantine wildlife in staff’s care and to make caring for waterfowl more efficient. Discover a day in the life of a rehabilitation organization, meet a wildlife ambassador that was once a part of the rehab program, and visit with wildlife conservation groups such as: Ohio Division of Wildlife, Barnes Wildlife Control, Arrowhead Reptile Rescue and Glen Helen Raptor Center. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. with groups leaving every 15 minutes. Admission to this event is the donation of an item from the wildlife wish list found on the center’s website.

Monday

• FAMILY STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Silly Stories Family Story Time at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Families will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age story time. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first-come, first-served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MOM & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BURGER OR BRAT: Have a burger or a brat with all the toppings and french fries for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “7th Voyage of Sinbad” (1958). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agenda

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Curious Garden” program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for home schoolers. Kids K-3 and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Remember to dress for the weather as participants will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• MOVIE: Join others for a movie and some popcorn at 1:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill will be offering a teen movie matinee, the feature presentation will be “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The movie is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 51 minutes. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. The Troy Literacy Council, Inc. is a member of ProLiteracy America. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, like or message the organization on Facebook, call 660-3170, or email at troyliteracycouncil@hotmail.com.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• MEETING CANCELED: The Piqua City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, is cancelled. The Piqua City Commission will meet at their next regularly scheduled meeting on April 16.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly veterans coffee will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on the second floor of the Masonic Temple in Troy. The museum will feature “Today’s Army; Today’s Navy,” with Ryan Henson and Ryan Newton, two students completing their education at Edison State Community College. They will share the armed services’ ongoing support of their educational and workforce plans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $3.

• KIWANIS: Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Department will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be by Edison State nursing students. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for yoga on Wednesdays at noon. Great for beginners and wear comfortable clothes, bring your own mat, and water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. No registration required. Additional sessions are scheduled for April 10, 17 and 24.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Ethan Smith, owner of SmithFly. Ethan will share about his Troy-based company that has been an innovator in fly fishing products, clothing, hunting and fishing gear, inflatable rafts and the first ever floatable tent. Smith and his company were recently featured on the CNBC show “The Profit.” The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The One Book, Many Communities events have begun. Nine local libraries including Arcanum, Piqua, Tipp City, Milton Union, J.R. Clarke, New Madison, Troy, Edison State Community College and Bradford are taking part in this promotion. Participants will read “The One” by John Marrs and can take part in various activities based on the book offered at the libraries. Bradford Public Library will have a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Copies of “The One” are available at Bradford Public Library.

• AUCTIONEER TO SPEAK: Jerry Stichter, local auctioneer, will present “Reviewing Your Stuff,” at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, at 7 p.m. He will discuss what you should keep and what can be thrown away. The public is invited to the presentation; the center is handicapped accessible. Follow them on pleasanthillhistorycenter.com and Facebook.

• PULLED PORK: Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a pickle at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Try your skills at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SOCIAL MEDIA: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for “Social Media After Death.” William House from Lovett & Lovett Attorneys at Law will explain what should be done with social media accounts after death, digital estate planning, how each platform addresses deceased patrons and how to appoint a legacy contact. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• DINOSAURS: Come at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, to enjoy stories, a craft, songs, a puppet show, and a snack, we are going to have a stomping good time. Dinosaurs of all ages are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call the at 676-2731.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 6

• PET EVENT: Come meet your next furry family member at the pet meet and greet presented by the Miami County Animal Shelter and hosted by 311 Drafthouse in downtown Piqua from 4-5:30 p.m. The back patio of 311 Drafthouse will have adoptable cats and dogs during a free event open to the public. Representatives from the shelter can help you get the adoption process started and will also have information about their low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats as well as their volunteer program and how to get involved.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POETRY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a new poetry event at 7:30 pm. at the center. “Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in a mosaic of voices to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Be sure to bring a poem of your own to read. Sign up at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., time slots are limited. Watch the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org to learn who the poets will be.

• PERFORMANCE: The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, sponsored by the Hardin UMC. Tickets are $5 and can be ordered by calling Janice at 773-9300, the church at 492-4595 or at the door the day of the event.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• CAMPFIRE COOKERY: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Campfire Cookery & Dinner” program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Step back in time to the 18th century with Laura Supinger and learn how to cook using methods of the time period. Learn how to translate it into cooking at home in your 21st century oven. End the day by gathering around the dinner table to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Class fee $25. Class minimum 4. Class Maximum 10. Must register by April 2 by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KITE FLY: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual “Kreature Kite Fly” sponsored by the Park District VIPs from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants are invited to test their kite flying skills at this fun program. There will be a kite building workshop for kids of all ages throughout the course of the event. Awards will be given in a variety of categories and the VIPs will provide light refreshments. This is an event for the entire family. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POT PIE: From 4-6:30 p.m., the Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner. The menu also will include mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and free for those 3 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.

• BIRDERS CLUB: Geared for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, members of the Young Birders’ Club will meet at Brukner Nature Center. Membership is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips. Contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com for more information. As winter begins to fade into spring many of the birds have begun their push north towards their breeding grounds. Ohio is perfectly placed as many of these birds’ flight routes cross right over the state. Over the next couple months, members will travel to popular resting spots nearby to first find the larger waterfowl, then later the songbirds.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction, to benefit the West Milton Senior Center and Community Club, will be held at 6 p.m. at the West Milton Senior Center, 435 W. Hamilton St., West Milton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 698-7129.

• EASTER COW: Breakfast with the Easter Cow will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, Troy, with activites for the entire family.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

April 7

• EGG SPLASH: The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym. The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff the the annual library egg hunt any time between 10-11:30 a.m. to decorate a bag and find eggs at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the library. This program is for children all ages. Registration available online at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• DEADLINE FOR DINNER: Today at noon is the deadline for tickets to the Miami County Democratic Party’s annual spring dinner to be held April 11 at the UAW Local 128, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. The keynote speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Just Michael P. Donnelly. The cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or $160 for a table of six. Call Russ Wheeler at (937) 216-9280 for tickets.

April 6-7

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_NewMel2-23.jpg