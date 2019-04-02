Troy man arraigned for child assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on felony charges for allegedly shaking his 4-month-old daughter in a hotel room on Jan. 31.

On Tuesday, Roger Meyer, 31, entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree felony assault and child endangering. Judge Jeannine Pratt continued Meyer’s $500,000 bond on both charges.

The incident was originally reported as the baby was having seizures.

According to police reports, an officer responded to the Royal Inn for a second time regarding the baby’s condition and its seizure-like activity. The officer noted a Troy Fire personnel noticed only one of the child’s eyes would partially open and the other pupil was fixed and dilated. The baby was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transported to Dayton Children’s.

According to Detective Chris Baker, the infant suffered extensive brain injuries.

In other news:

• A Piqua man entered a plea of guilty to one count of first-degree felony rape and three counts of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving a minor in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Rocky Jenkins, 50, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges and reached a plea deal with the state for a joint recommendation of eight years in prison on all charges.

The incident was first reported to the Piqua Police Department on Sept. 4.

The victim was under the age of 16 and reportedly known to Jenkins, according to the Piqua Police Department.

The photos were believed to have been taken around April 30 at an undisclosed business in Piqua. Jenkins reportedly entered the tanning bed room after the minor was undressed and took multiple photos of her while redressing. The minor said Jenkins claimed he had to be in the tanning room because she was a minor.

• A Tier II sex offender was sentenced to serve nine months in prison for failure to register his address for the second time in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

David Brown, 36, of Troy, entered a plea to guilty to fourth-degree felony failure to register his address due to a prior sex conviction. Brown was labeled a Tier II sex offender due to a conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2011. It is the second time he was charged with failure to provide change of address.

Brown said it was a misunderstanding when he moved into a new residence and didn’t register his new address with the sheriff’s office.

Judge Pratt said she couldn’t ignore Brown’s criminal record, including three prior prison terms and poor supervision history. Brown was granted 55 days of jail time credit.

• Jordan Thompson, 32, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve two years of community control for fifth-degree felony tampering with an odometer and two counts of unclassified felony prohibited acts involving certificates of title.

Thompson apologized for his actions and said he became overwhelmed when his car lot business wasn’t going well. Judge Pratt reserved one year in prison for the odometer charge and five years in prison for the tampering charges.

• Stacy R. Clark, 47, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to serve seven months on two counts of fifth-degree felony theft. Clark entered a plea of guilty to the charges for stealing from two individuals, one victim $266 and the other $857.

• Jeff Hale, 36, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to serve eight months for fifth-degree felony attempted receiving stolen property. He received 75 days jail credit and ordered to pay $85 in restitution.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34689312_cmyk_ne201913110509912.jpg