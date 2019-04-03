Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 29

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A report of criminal damage was reported in the 300 block of Peters Avenue. Damage may have occurred at ConAgra.

POSSESSION: Marquis Purter, 31, of Dayton, was charged with possession of drugs.

March 30

OVI: An officer charged Iniko Holloway, 41, of Harker Heights, Texas, with OVI from a traffic stop at Stanfield and West Main Street.

OVERDOSE: Cristina Candido, 28, of West Milton, was charged with inducing panic following a drug overdose at the Budget Inn.

PARK PARAPHERNALIA: An officer responded to a suspicious complaint at Archer Park at :45 a.m. ad located a vehicle in the park after curfew. The officer made contact with the occupants. An open can of beer was in view. Two marijuana pipes and rolling papers were located. Chad Reedy, 35, of Troy, was cited for open container and Ashley Prater, 23, of Troy, was cited for drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Rusty Ganger, 42, of Troy, was charged with theft from Kroger.

April 1

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer was dispatched to a possible overdose. It was found it was not an overdose. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were recovered. Charges pending lab results.

ASSAULT AT LITTLE CAESARS: An assault complaint was filed from an incident that occurred on March 30 in the parking lot of Little Cesar’s Pizza. Prosecutors to review.

POSSESSION: Christine Broerman, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony drug possession.

April 2

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Market Street for failure to yield. The driver was arrested for multiple drug offenses and incarcerated.

April 3

POSSESSION: Frank Dunaway, 33, of Englewood, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs, failure to comply with an officer and possession of a drug abuse instrument. following a traffic stop at West Market Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A criminal damage report was filed in the 1200 block of Long Street. A suspect is known but charges have not been filed pending crime lab results.