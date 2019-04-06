Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PET EVENT: Come meet your next furry family member at the pet meet and greet presented by the Miami County Animal Shelter and hosted by 311 Drafthouse in downtown Piqua from 4-5:30 p.m. The back patio of 311 Drafthouse will have adoptable cats and dogs during a free event open to the public. Representatives from the shelter can help you get the adoption process started and will also have information about their low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats as well as their volunteer program and how to get involved.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POETRY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a new poetry event at 7:30 p.m. at the center. “Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in a mosaic of voices to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Be sure to bring a poem of your own to read. Sign up at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., time slots are limited. Watch the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org to learn who the poets will be.

• PERFORMANCE: The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, sponsored by the Hardin UMC. Tickets are $5 and can be ordered by calling Janice at 773-9300, the church at 492-4595 or at the door the day of the event.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market St., Troy. They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• MUSEUM OPENS: The Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., Troy, will open on weekends in 2019 from 1-5 p.m. beginning today until Christmas. The museum can also be available at other times by calling 339-5155. The newest exhibit is a scale model of the U.S. Capital building that was created by Gail Stickelman of Tipp City. This model joins others made by Stickelman. These include the White House, the Ohio State House, and the present and past courthouses of Miami County. The museum also has a 25-piece display of Yank Magazines from 1943-1945.

• CAMPFIRE COOKERY: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Campfire Cookery & Dinner” program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Step back in time to the 18th century with Laura Supinger and learn how to cook using methods of the time period. Learn how to translate it into cooking at home in your 21st century oven. End the day by gathering around the dinner table to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Class fee $25. Class minimum 4. Class Maximum 10. Must register by April 2 by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KITE FLY: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual “Kreature Kite Fly” sponsored by the Park District VIPs from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants are invited to test their kite flying skills at this fun program. There will be a kite building workshop for kids of all ages throughout the course of the event. Awards will be given in a variety of categories and the VIPs will provide light refreshments. This is an event for the entire family. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POT PIE: From 4-6:30 p.m., the Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner. The menu also will include mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and free for those 3 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.

• BIRDERS CLUB: Geared for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, members of the Young Birders’ Club will meet at Brukner Nature Center. Membership is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips. Contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com for more information. As winter begins to fade into spring many of the birds have begun their push north towards their breeding grounds. Ohio is perfectly placed as many of these birds’ flight routes cross right over the state. Over the next couple months, members will travel to popular resting spots nearby to first find the larger waterfowl, then later the songbirds.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction, to benefit the West Milton Senior Center and Community Club, will be held at 6 p.m. at the West Milton Senior Center, 435 W. Hamilton St., West Milton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 698-7129.

• EASTER COW: Breakfast with the Easter Cow will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, Troy, with activites for the entire family.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center, Troy. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• LEGO MANIA: Join staff at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for a fun afternoon of LEGO construction. Enjoy themed as well as free-style building. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St.,, Troy. Many good used items, Easter decorations, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Cove Spring Church will hold a rummage sale and baked-goods sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. Rummage items will include furniture, housewares, wall art, rag woven rugs, antiques, humidifier, metal firefighting toys, antiques, books, baskets, garden flags and more. No early birds, please.

• TACOS AND WINGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a tacos and wings at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• EGG SPLASH: The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym. The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff the the annual library egg hunt any time between 10-11:30 a.m. to decorate a bag and find eggs at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the library. This program is for children all ages. Registration available online at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• DEADLINE FOR DINNER: Today at noon is the deadline for tickets to the Miami County Democratic Party’s annual spring dinner to be held April 11 at the UAW Local 128, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. The keynote speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Just Michael P. Donnelly. The cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or $160 for a table of six. Call Russ Wheeler at (937) 216-9280 for tickets.

Saturday-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy's past with rooms decorated from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a "one-room school house" with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center have announced their annual upcoming Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 South County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids without kites of their own can build, decorate and fly plastic kites that will be available free of charge. There will be prizes for both store-bought and hand-made kites. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Sunday, May 5. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542 for more information.

• FROGGY NIGHT: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for Froggy Night! at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring the whole family for frog crafts and games. Make and eat a frog snack. Meet the book character “Froggy” in person. Registration at 339-0502, Ext. 128, or tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• EARLY BIRDS: To celebrate National Library Week, come to a new daytime book club at 10 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. At this first meeting, participants can get to know each other, discuss future book selections, and receive the first book chosen for May. Refreshments will be provided. For adults only. No registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• SALAD OR POTATO: Choose a salad bar or a potato bar for just $3.50, or enjoy both for $6. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Golden Voyage of Sinbad” (1973). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in the East Room. Steve Schlather will give a presentation on “Climate Change.” For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to its carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• CRAFT: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for a DIY craft at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spend the evening making a frosted sea glass jar using just glue and food coloring. Enjoy an episode of a classic TV show while creating. This event is part of the new “Crafts for the Uncrafty” series. For adults. All supplies provided. Register at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 112.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “The Faded Photo,” by Sarah Price. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SUN CATCHER: Join staff at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to make raindrop sun catchers. Participants will make a unique watercolor sun catcher using simple materials like crayons and wax paper. They will then attach it to a small limb from a tree for a rustic, natural look. This is an adult night out, so please arrange for child care for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Exercise will follow at 10 a.m.

• READERS THEATRE: Come pick a character and find your inner actor or actress at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 6:30-8 p.m.. Author Paul Tyx invites you to participate in the reading of his play, “A Powerful Need for Accompaniment.” Program is for adults. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: Dr. Kanagy of Upper Valley Medical Center will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TRIVIA NIGHT: Just in time for the premiere of the “Game of Thrones” final season it is time to put on your armor, grab your thinking caps, and try your luck at trivia at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There will be eight rounds of questions with a prize at the end. Teams can be of two to five people, earn bonus points if you come dressed as a character from the show. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. The open house will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (937) 335-7345.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Join staff from 5-6 p.m. for monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas at the Milton-Union Public Library. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili corn bread and pot pie at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past program will be offered from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• GENEALOGY: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Beginning Genealogy & Success Stories. Staff from the Troy Local History Library will share their resources and knowledge about getting your research started as well as share success stories. No registration required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City, with a board meeting prior at 10 a.m. Bingo will then be offered at 12:30 p.m.

• SAUSAGE: Polish sausage sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• TODDLER MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will be showing “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” at the library in Pleasant Hill at 11 a.m. Join staff for a craft and a treat. For ages 2-6. Movie is rated G and 22 minutes long. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• EGGS & NESTS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Eggs & Nests” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class/child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: The Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will host fish fry from 6-9 p.m. Adults, ages 13 and up, will be $13, children ages 4-12 will be $6; children 3 and under are free. The menu will include fried cod, coleslaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer will be available for an extra charge. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Horse Racing, Spin the Number and other raffles and games will be offered until 9 p.m. For more information, call 698-4520.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Miami County YMCA Leaders Club will offer a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The cost of the dinner is $5 per person and $20 per family. All proceeds will help Leaders Club members attend statewide YMCA Leadership rallies.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner includes baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 13

• ANNIVERSARY EVENT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will be celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community beginning at 1 p.m. in the Community Room with several speakers, a tour of the building and the new services available at the library. Refreshments will be served.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• EARTH DAY GAMES: The Miami County Park District will offer a Boy Scout “Earth Day Games” program from noon to 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Stop by and participate in Earth Day games and competitions. Your troop will earn community service hours and also get to compete against other area troops in this fun program. Class fee $3 per scout Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EARTH DAY GAMES: The Miami County Park District will offer a Girl Scout “Earth Day Games” program from noon to 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Stop by and participate in Earth Day games and competitions. Your troop will earn community service hours and also get to compete against other area troops in this fun program. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Know Before You Go” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If you are planning to head out and hike in a new place this spring or summer this class is for you. Find out what you need to “know before you go.” Stop by this fun, self-led hike and earn all about what to pack, and what to do if you meet unfamiliar wildlife along the trail. Naturalist Stalactite Tama will be on hand to get you started on your adventure and answer questions. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• IMMP WORKSHOP: Monarch butterfly populations have declined more than 80 percent in the past 20 years. More information is needed to better understand monarch habitat, reproduction, and survival. Brukner Nature Center is seeking volunteer citizen scientists to participate in the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Project (IMMP) coordinated by Monarch Joint Venture. From May through September, participants will collect data on milkweed, nectar plants, and monarchs at the center’s Rivers’ Edge property. A volunteer training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $25 per person and includes all printed materials and lunch. Deadline for registration is April 8. There’s even an option to attend just in the afternoon from 1:30-3 p.m. for a reduced cost. After attending the training you can choose to monitor a self-selected site. Visit bruknernaturecenter.com or call 698-6493 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHAIR FITNESS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staf at 10 a.m. for adult chair fitness. Low impact, easy to follow moves done with the stability of a chair are great for getting your heart rate up and your body healthy. Each class will focus on either yoga or a slightly more upbeat workout. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GREEN THUMB: Join staff for the Green Thumb Club from 11 a.m. to noon. for an informational meeting about the library’s adoptable garden plots. April 27 members will be working on the flowerbeds. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join staff at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “Two Can Keep a Secret” by Karen M. McManus. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join staff at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss "Two Can Keep a Secret" by Karen M. McManus. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Ruby Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. followr by Euchre at the center at 6:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SURF AND TURF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and lobster at 6 p.m.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

April 14

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• EGG HUNT: Koester Pavilion will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 2-3 p.m. Children ages 1-12 from the community are welcome to participate in this free even at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center. During the hunt, children will be reminded to look for the golden eggs to receive a special prize. Prizes and games will be held after the hunt. The Easter Bunny will also be onsite and available for pictures. For more information, call Jessica Fox at 440-5170.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Spring Fling” dog social with special guests the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s. Watch these amazing dogs jump over just about anything to catch a Frisbee! Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

