Community calendar

Today

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• EGG HUNT: Koester Pavilion will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 2-3 p.m. Children ages 1-12 from the community are welcome to participate in this free even at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center. During the hunt, children will be reminded to look for the golden eggs to receive a special prize. Prizes and games will be held after the hunt. The Easter Bunny will also be onsite and available for pictures. For more information, call Jessica Fox at 440-5170.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Spring Fling” dog social with special guests the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s. Watch these amazing dogs jump over just about anything to catch a Frisbee! Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• STORY TIME: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for Family Storytime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Shake off winter and welcome spring. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime. This session will be about classic stories. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger” (1977). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join others as they discuss “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 1 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CHEESE STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle for $5 at 6 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “5 Flags Over Piqua,” presented by Andy Hite, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency site manager, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St. Piqua. The event is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For questions, contact Stephanie at 307-7142.

• TRUSTEES: The Milton-Union Public LibraryBoard of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at thelibrary.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Exercise will follow at 10 a.m.

• STORY TIME: A new session of story hour will begin at the Bradford Public Library. Story hour is open for any child age 3 to those not yet in kindergarten. Registration is required. Sign-up sheet is available now in the library. Join staff for stories, songs, crafts, games and activities all geared to help young ones be prepared for kindergarten. This six-week session will be about oceans and things under the sea. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at from 6-8 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m. and will benefit the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Join staff for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m., at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. The event will provide hands-on learning for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 676-271.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates facing the voters in Troy in the May 7 Primary Election to include: Troy City Council — 6th Ward including Brock Heath and Jeff Schilling; and Troy mayor including Tom Kendall and Robin Oda. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel including Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, David Fong of Troy Daily News, Terry Lafferty of WPTW Radio, and Bill McIntosh of WTJN Radio. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting, including a business meeting, will be at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Det. Lt. Moore of the Troy Police Department. He will give an update on the drug situation in Miami County. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN MEET: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8 to 12 at the Milton-Union Public Library All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors will offer a chicken noodle dinner at the Methodist Church beginning at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• GET WRITING: Everyone has a story to tell. Join staff on Wednesdays, April 17 and May 1 at 6:30 p.m., for a two-class creative writing workshop that will get you started telling yours by providing beginning writers with advice and strategies of fiction, non-fiction, or even poetry. Attendees do not need experience, just a desire to share. Activities will include short writing prompts to spark creativity and enhance established ideas. Brian Leingang, associate professor of English at Edison State Community College, will lead the workshop. He enjoys encouraging new writers to find their voice and is a published author in Slippery Elm, Findlay University’s literary magazine. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 112 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a coney dogs at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A free community dinner will be offered from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Brandt United Methodist Church, 6805 State Route 40, Tipp City. For more information, call Larry Dollat at (937) 902-2334.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at Tipp City Methodist Church, prepared and served by the Tipp City Seniors. The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals are $5 each or a family of three or more $15. Carry-outs available at $5 each. All proceeds go to the Tipp City Seniors.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• VOLUNTEER MEETING: A volunteer meeting for Art Hall and Horticulture Hall volunteers for this year’s Miami County Fair will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Secretary’s Office at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to attend.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennigton will return at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library with an Essential Oils make and take to get you ready for summer. Participants will make an After Sun Spray, Bug Off Spray, Boo Boo Spray and a Bug Bite Roller in glass bottles. The cost of the workshop is $25, class size limited to 12. Registration is required and payment will hold your spot. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips and a pickle will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• COLLEGE FINANCING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about college financing. Steve Temple, of College Planning Advisers, LLC, will be discussing how to get you or your child into the college of their dreams without breaking the bank. Tips and tricks to make the experience as stress-free as possible will be included. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• ALUMNI MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meert at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for the upcoming banquet. This is the last meeting to prepare for Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. Organizers would love to have some new committee members, especially from the class of 1969. Classes to be honored include 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1994, and 2019. They also are updating the address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, please send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road (Community Services Building), and open to the public.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy. • WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green. • LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. • NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts. • AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook. • CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. • STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library. • BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion club will meet from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library. Civic agenda • The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILD ART: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon to paint a portrait of a skunk with an apple on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The feee is $25 per child, (K-8 grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, April 18 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS: Chicken and dumplings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Test your trivia knowledge at 7 p.m.

• FISH SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish special at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 20

• EASTER “EGG”-STRAVAGANZA: Community festival will feature fun Easter events including Egg hunts and activities for kids birth to fifth grade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at The Valley Church Piqua Campus, 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Call 778-8822 for more information or visit www.thevalley.church.

• EGG HUNT: The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Families planning to participate are asked to be at the center by 10:45 a.m. There will be four different age groups: youth ages 0-2 will go first; next will be ages 3-4; followed by youth ages 5-7; and the final group will be of ages 8-10. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet all the families. Every child may gather up eggs in a basket or bag they bring to the event. The event is open to area families and is free-of-charge. Troy Rotarians along with other local businesses and private donations go toward making this event a success. If the weather is inclement, the hunt will be moved inside the center. Donations of candy and small toys are still being accepted at the center’s office. For more information, contact center at (937) 335-2715 or visit www.lcctroy.com.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike.Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Earth Day Campfire” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Mother Earth at a good old-fashioned campfire telling stories/legends. Bring an instrument and sing songs under the stars with Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) and special musical guest Steve Capri. Roast marshmallows and have fun with the entire family. Play games and learn about the forest at night. The Stillwater Stargazers will be onsite to help you explore the heavens. Pre-register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EGG HUNT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. in the West Milton Community Park for the community Easter dgg hunt. Activities include an egg hunt, crafts and a special visit by the Easter Bunny. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for the annual Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library egg hunt. Drop in anytime from noon to 2 p.m. for an egg hunt, stories, crafts, and cute bunniesn. For all ages. No registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m. Trivia will be offered.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

April 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for our winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• EGG HUNT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

• TICKET DEADLINE: The Bradford Lions will offer a chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28. All dinners are carry-out and presale tickets, available through today, are $7 and need purchased in advance and can be bought at either Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lion or Lioness members. Those interested also can call Kathy Myers at 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree at 620-7225.

April 22

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

