Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 21

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 3500 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp. on a report of a burglary not in progress. Case pending.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on Farrington Rd. Upon arriving to the scene, the driver was

laying in a field breathing and conscious. The driver was taken to UVMC where Careflight transported them to Miami Valley.

JAIL ISSUE: An deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility on a report of assault. One subject was charged with disorderly conduct.