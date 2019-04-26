Bradford names court

Bradford High School has named their Prom court,from left to right, Nate Fries, Amy Roberts, Joe Roth, Marissa Cassel, Larkin Painter, Bianca Keener, Jarrett Boggs, Elisa Martinez, Shane Bryan, and Macie Reck. The prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the high school. The theme is “Enchanted Forest.” An After-Prom event will follow.

