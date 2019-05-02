Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

April 27

DISORDERLY: Zachary Toal, 29, of Sidney, was cited for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to disclose information at Applebee’s.

POSSESSION: Rick Bartel, 47, of Troy, as cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Ryan Hagen, 39, of Troy, was cited for OVI, speed limits, failure to reinstate license and nonpayment of judgment in the area of Experiment Farm and Marybill Drive.

OVI: Saxon Hill, 27, of Troy, was cited for OVI, failure to reinstate, and high beams in the 1500 block of Mckaig Avenue.

THEFT: Whitney Netzley, 24, of Troy, was charged with theft from the 200 block of South Market Street.

April 28

THEFT: Larry Neal, 40, of Troy, was cited for theft and possession of criminal tools at Kohl’s.

BURGLARY: Alfred Vogus, 56, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree felony burglary.

POSSESSION: Nathaniel Armentrout, 20, of Pleasant Hill, was cited for misdemeanor possession of drugs in the area of West Main Street.

OVI: Justin Bunch, 26, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with prior conviction and obedience to traffic control devices in the area of South Plum and West Canal streets.

RESISTING: Steven Berry, 33, of Troy, was cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Counts Street.

April 29

SCHOOL ISSUE: Troy Junior High School administration reported a student had prohibited items on campus.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Pondview for a theft report.

VEHICLE GONE: A Michigan woman reported her car was stolen from the area of Westbrook Lane. She told officers the vehicle is possibly in Dayton.

CHILD ENDANGERING: An 18-month-old male child was found alone in a sleeper and bib at the corner of West Market Street and Garfield Avenue. After 18 minutes, the complainant called 9-1-1, the child’s mother came outside looking for him. The child was returned to the mother and a report was taken and Miami County Children’s Services and the municipal prosecutor were contacted about charges. Cassandra Huff, 34, of Troy, was charged with child endangering.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Thomas Maxon Jr., 22, of Troy, was cited for criminal mischief.

April 30

STOLEN PROPERTY: Crystal Tucker, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to an overdose call. The subject was revived by Troy Fire medics. Jeffrey Young, 41, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

May 1

THEFT: Jasmin Deramus, 23, of Cincinnati, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

CREDIT CARD MISUSE: Jasmine Johnson-Weist, 22, of Englewood, was cited for eight counts of fifth-degree felony misuse of credit cards and fourth-degree felony theft beginning in June 2018. She allegedly used credit cards in her boyfriend’s name while he was in jail.

THEFT: Tools were stolen from a construction site.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Benjamin Robinson, 61, of Troy, was cited for criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: An officer responded to the 1280 S. Dorset Road address for a report of a breaking and entering.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer filed drug offense charges in the 300 block of South Mulberry Street on Adam May, 29, of Troy.

May 2

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer stopped two male subjects in the area of the Royal Inn. The officer located drugs and drug abuse instruments. The two subjects, Joseph Flory, 26, of Ludlow Falls, and Douglas Richhart, 33, of Troy, were arrested and incarcerated on fifth-degree felony possession of drug charges.