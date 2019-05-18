Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

May 10

TRAFFICKING: An officer filed one count of fourth degree felony trafficking drugs against Steven Whitt, 25, of Troy, from an incident on March 11.

THEFT: Nathaniel Wise, 19, of Sidney, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

THEFT: Angel Burkhart, 18, of Troy, was charged with theft from Wal-mart.

May 11

HARASSMENT: An officer responded to JJ’s Lunchbox for a telephone harassment complaint. A male subject kept calling the store and harassing the employees. The subject called 42 times in less than an hour. Case pending.

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to a reported overdose on Cloverleaf Drive. Case pending.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Rebecca Bowling, 50, of Laura for fifth degree felony possession of drugs. She was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Treshon Whitson, was cited for criminal damaging or endangering.

May 12

FIREARM: Morgen Davis, 22, of Troy, was charged with discharging firearms in the city limits in the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue.

OVI: Zackery Collins, 23, of Covington, was cited for OVI of 0.133 BAC and traffic signals in the area of Experiment Farm and West Main Street.

OBSTRUCTING: Izaiah Brandon, 19, of Dayton, was charged with obstructing official business and falsification.

May 14

POSSESSION: An officer cited Bryan Eastman, 42, of Troy, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs. He was also cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument.

May 15

THEFT: A woman reported leaving her wallet in a cart at Wal-mart. Employees found the wallet in the men’s restroom and the cash was missing.

THEFT: A bicycle was reported stolen from the Rec.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Zachary Long, 28, at-large, for felony possession of drugs and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the bridge on Adams St. near West Water St. in reference to a disorderly male. The male was found to be under the influence of meth. After being placed under arrest, a cap of suspected heroin was located in the subjects pants pocket inside of a pack of cigarettes.

ANIMAL ISSUES: Curtis Jenkins, 38, of Troy, was cited for animals at large.

DISORDERLY: Mary Adkins, 62, and Cora Stump, 60, both of Troy, were cited for disorderly conduct for physically fighting in the 100 block of Race Street.

May 16

ROBBERY: George Bell, 52, a resident of the Royal Inn, was charged with second degree felony robbery. Officers responded to the area of 943 West Main St. in reference to a theft in progress. After investigation, it was found that a 50 year-old female had been robbed. The suspect attempted to steal the victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground and causing minor injuries. Bell was located a short time later and arrested for robbery.

THEFT: A report of theft was investigated at Meijer.

May 17

POSSESSION: An officer cited Danielle Swan, 41, of Troy, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs.