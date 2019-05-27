Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 25

WARRANT: Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Casstown-Sidney Road, Brown Twp., and made contact with Adam Orndorff regarding multiple active arrest warrants. Orndorff was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy was contacted by dispatch via the phone for an agency assist with West Milton Police Department on a search warrant of a residence in the 1200 block of South Miami Street, West Milton. Upon further investigation, K9 Vello and the deputy conducted a narcotics sniff of the listed residence to which K9 Vello alerted to multiple areas where narcotics were located.

BIKE DETAIL: A deputy responded to the 16 mile marker on the bike path in reference a bicycle accident. The deputy transported the male to Upper Valley Medical Center to be checked out.

NO FISHING: A deputy responded to the Stillwater Preserve in Newberry Twp. in reference to a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, one individual was informed it is illegal to bow fish in the Miami County Park District parks.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility in reference to a physical altercation that took place. Corrections officer Keechle reported that inmate Conway had punched inmate Davis for an unknown reason inside their pod. Davis refused to press assault charges nor did he want to fill out a statement as to what occurred. As a result, inmate Conway will be charged with disorderly conduct.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to 6205 US RT 40, No. 107, Bethel Twp. in regards to an overdose. Upon arrival, the female was located conscious and breathing. Bethel EMS arrived on scene and medically evaluated the female. The female refused medical treatment. No contraband was located at the scene.

May 26

FORGERY: Deputies responded to an assist agency. Riverside Police Department informed the Miami County Sheriff’s Office they had conducted a traffic stop in which what appeared to be forged checks were found. All the checks found were from residents of Miami County, but had not been reported as missing or stolen. The checks were placed into Riverside Police Department’s evidence room.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Eldean Road Covered Bridge, Concord Twp. for a vehicle theft. Upon further investigation, fingerprints were recovered from the vehicle, along with a list of items that were stolen. No signs of forced entry were observed and there are no suspects at this time.