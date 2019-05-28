Troy woman sentenced for stealing drugs from IF

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman will spend a year in prison for stealing sleeping pills from the Incarceration Facility last November.

In Miami County Common Pleas Court, Sara Keeton, 27, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for fourth-degree felony theft of drugs on Tuesday. Prior to sentencing, Keeton said her time in jail has been the longest period she’s been sober since becoming a drug addict. She asked the court to consider treatment for her addiction.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Spitzer reported Keeton had a history of poor supervision and lacked compliance while on community control in prior offenses and requested a prison sentence.

Judge Jeannine Pratt told Keeton she was thinking as a criminal while she was in jail. Keeton stole 25 pills of 50 milligram Seroquel from the Incarceration Facilities’ pharmacy and was passing them out to fellow inmates. The offense occurred while Keeton was on post-release control and arrested for possession of a drug abuse instrument. Judge Pratt also noted Keeton picked up a new drug charge for possession of methamphetamine in March.

Keeton said her drug abuse began after her father’s passing.

“You need a plan,” Pratt said. “Meth isn’t something you want to fool around with.” Pratt sentenced Keeton and urged her to seek drug treatment in prison.

Keeton was granted 88 days of jail credit.

Charges of inducing panic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the state. She reportedly stole 25 pills of 50 milligram Seroquel, a sleep aid, from the pharmacy at the Incarceration Facility on Nov. 21, 2018.

Keeton was previously convicted of fourth-degree felony grand theft for stealing coins worth up to $35,000 from a Troy man in 2016. She was granted community control and then violated conditions after trying to use fake urine during a drug screen a month after her conviction.

Keetin stole sleeping pills from jail facility