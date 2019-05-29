EF2 tornado confirmed

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — An EF2 tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Miami County on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The tornado was one of approximately 10 now confirmed events across the area.

The tornado touched down in the Ludlow Falls, Laura, Potsdam and West Milton areas according to Myron Padgett, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Padgett said while teams are still in the field assessing damages, an EF2 tornado is confirmed.

“They are still working on the whole path of the tornado,“ he said. “The whole path won’t be an EF2, but that will be the strongest part of it.”

Padgett said more details abut Miami County’s devastation will be available this evening.

According to the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, used to measure tornadoes, typical observations of an EF2 tornado include considerable damage. Damage may include, but is not limited to, roofs torn off well-constructed houses; foundations of frame homes shifted; mobile homes completely destroyed; large trees snapped or uprooted; light-object missiles generated; cars lifted off ground. Wind speeds can reach as high as 157 mph in an EF2 tornado, according to the scale.

• Other tornadoes confirmed as of Wednesday by the National Weather Service include:

EF-1 — New Madison in Darke County

EF3 — Across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood

EF3 — Scross Beavercreek Township

EF2 — Northeast Montgomery County south of Vandalia

EF0 — Miami/Montgomey counties near Phillipsburg

EF0 — Southeast of Circleville (Pickaway County)

EF1 — South of Tarlton (Pickaway County)

EF2 — Near Laurelville (Hocking County)

EF3 — Celina (Mercer County)

Miami Valley Today will bring you more information as soon as more information is released.

Homeowner Rod Noll pitches in to help workers from Trojan Tree Service in cutting up a large tree that fell on Noll's home at 625 Lincolnshire Drive during Monday's storms. A number of homes in the Merrimont subdivision were affected by the storm. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today