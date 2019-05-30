TROY — Ronald T. Frederickson, age 72, of Troy, OH, loving husband and father who lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1947 in Middletown, OH to the late Victor and Mary Evelyn (Chaney) Frederickson.

Ron is survived by his wife: Jeanette (Locurto) Frederickson; children: Christine Marie (Jason) Kear of Knoxville, TN and Brian Patrick (Brooke) Frederickson of Westfield, IN; grandchildren: Caid, Kailey and Corinne Kear and Hadley and Maddox Frederickson.

Ron was a graduate of Monroe High School, Bowling Green State University, and received his masters from Central Michigan. He served in the US Air Force at Westover Air Force Base, Massachusetts where he met his wife who was serving as a nurse. He was the Chief of Aircraft Maintenance Officer at the height of the Vietnam War. He served at WPAFB for 20 years in civil service as Logistics Branch Chief. He retired from the US Air Force Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Ron was active at St. Patrick Church in Troy. He served as a eucharistic minister and cleaned the church for a number of years. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was devoted to his family and loved traveling with his family and on his Harley. His interests were archery and target shooting.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, OH with the Reverends Fr. James Duell, Fr. Michael Dunn and Fr. Michael Samala co-celebrating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 4-8PM on Monday at the funeral home with rosary at 8PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church, 409 E. Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or to Ohio’s Hospice, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.