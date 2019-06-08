Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

June 1

OVI: An officer cited Robert Crouch, 56, of Pleasant Hill, with OVI and a stop sign violation in the area of S. Walnut and South Market.

OVI: An officer cited Oliver Brave, 40, of Jacksonville, Fla., for OVI with a BAC of 0.116 percent, expired license and driving on a closed highway in the area of Franklin and Crawford.

RESISTING: Olivia McGill, 36, was charged with three counts of fourth degree felony assault and resisting arrest in the 200 block of South Dorset.

June 2

POSSESSION: Arlita Hudgins, 51, of Troy, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of E. Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue.

THEFT: Rex McCrossin, 54, at-large, was charged with theft from South Market and Canal streets.

RESISTING: Rachel-Maren Anderson, 30, of Troy, was cited for fourth degree felony assault, inducing panic, criminal damage, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

POSSESSION: Joshua Kerg,31, of Tipp City, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

June 3

FALSIFICATION: Ryan Mason, 18, of Troy, was cited for falsification.

BURGLARY: Tommie Cantrell, 54, at-large, was charged with third degree felony burglary at 529 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Tabitha York, 32, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument, third degree felony burglary and fifth degree felony possession of drugs, at the same address.

Christina Myers, 28, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument, third degree felony burglary and fifth degree felony possession of drugs from the same address. Shawn Price, 32, of Sidney, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument and fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

Justin Montanez, 33, of Piqua, was charged with third degree felony burglary from the same incident.

June 4

FAKE $100: Officers identified a subject who passed a fake $100 at a Troy business. Charges pending.

OVERDOSE: Keith Flory III, 27, at-large, was cited for inducing panic.

POSSESSION: Stephanie Simpson, 34, of Troy, was charged with felony possession of drugs, third degree felony tampering with evidence, and drug abuse instrument. She was reportedly passed out in a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot.

June 5

DOG ATTACK: A dog jumped the fence of 109 Elmwood Avenue into the yard of 131 Elmwood. Owner contacted and cited for animals at large and not having a current rabies vaccination.

POSSESSION: Olivia Booth, 18, of Piqua, was cited for two counts of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container and offenses involving underage persons.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle had been broken in to and one item was reported stolen in the 500 block of Crescent Drive.

DISORDERLY: Abram Farrier, 39, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

ASSAULT: Timothy Lubbers, 55, of Troy, was cited for assault.

June 6

ROAD CLOSED: Officers cited at least four drivers for violating the road closed signs in the area of McKaig and South Dorset Road’s roundabout project. Detour signs mark alternate routes.

SUBWAY HIT: A vehicle hit the Subway building at 15 South Dorset around 8:45 a.m.

DRUG POSSESSION: Shylarenai Honeyman, 27, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instrument in the area of West Main and Dorset.