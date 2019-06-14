Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 10

FRAUD: A Bethel Twp. resident reported that he had a check that was issued to him in the amount of $500 that was cashed fraudulently by an unknown person. The check was supposed to have been sent to him in the mail by the M & M title company. The reporting party advised he never received the check ,and after inquiring with them about it, found that it had been cashed. This case is pending further investigation at this time.

OVI: Kyle Miller, 26, West Milton, was cited for OVI, no motorcycle endorsement and failure to control in the area of West State Route 571 and Peters Road on June 8.

June 11

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of W. State Route 36, Newberry Twp. on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. After investigation,Kevin Callahan, 60, of Covington was incarcerated for two counts of aggravated menacing, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and Christopher Landis, 27, of Greenville, was incarcerated for obstructing official business.

June 12

ESCAPE: Stephanie Simpson, 34, of Troy, was charged with third degree felony escape.

POSSESSION: A traffic stop was conducted on State Route 55 near Nashville Road. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, Robert L. Meek Jr., 41, of Troy, At the conclusion of the traffic stop, Robert L. Meek Jr. was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for second-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a complaint of a burglary not in progress in the 8000 block of State Route 571, Bethel Twp. After further investigation, several thousand dollars worth of chainsaws and equipment were stolen from the property. Case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy dispatched to the 7000 block of S. Dayton Brandt Road, Bethel Twp. address for a package which was stolen off of the front porch. The package apparently was dropped off by FedEx and signed by a male subject but the reporting party did not recognize the name of the person who signed for the package.

TRESPASSING: While on bike patrol for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy located two individuals off the bike path. The individuals were swimming at the gravel pit, which is property belonging to Martin Marietta. They were identified as, Tara Corfield and Alexander Mikel. Both individuals were warned for trespassing.

MOWER GONE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Tipp Elizabeth Road, Elizabeth Twp. address on a report of a stolen riding lawn mower. A Craftsman LT 2000 lawn mower was taken sometime during the night.

PARK ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the Bradford Y Park in reference to small children who were left unattended in the park. The reporting person responded back to the park and pointed out a group of kids walking in the backside of the park. Upon making contact with them, they advised their mother had dropped them off to a family friend who was watching them. The deputy transported the kids one block north of the park and spoke with the mother. She advised she had been keeping an eye on the kids and was not able to walk to the park due to a leg injury. The mother was advised she might want to be present in the park while her children play.

June 13

OVI: A deputy responded to the report of an accident near the intersection of W. Peterson Road and Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township. A single vehicle had left the roadway near the intersection before coming to final rest in the southbound lane of travel on Piqua Troy Road. After further investigation it was determined the driver, Alexandria Parson, 30, of Mooresville, Ind., was under the influence of alcoholic beverage. The female driver was subsequently arrested for OVI, and cited for failure to control. Parsons was later transported to the Miami County Jail where she was incarcerated.

PARKING COMPLAINT: A vehicle was illegally parked in spot #20 in the Water St. parking lot, next to the Brewery. The deputy was unable to reach the registered owner by phone, or leave a message. A citation was issued and left on the vehicle for the registered owner.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Bethel Twp. for a fraud complaint. The complainant advised three checks were cashed electronically from her account without her authorization. The Wright Patt Credit Union requested a local police report be made.