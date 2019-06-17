Pet of the Week

Meet Sasquatch

Sasquatch was brought into the Miami County Animal Shelter stray, along with his pal Wendy, and was never reclaimed by an owner. He is now available for adoption. Sasquatch is about 2 years old. He seems to be a quiet and observant boy. He was happy to get out of his kennel for a walk around the yard. He is pretty shy and reserved. He seemed to pick his person that he wanted to stay really close to when he was out for some exercise. While Sasquatch is a big strong boy, he certainly isn’t unruly or hard to walk. He has a very nice and gentle disposition. If you are interested in this handsome boy, stop in and meet him today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.