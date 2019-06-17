Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 14

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Burton Road, Casstown, on the report of a fraud. The reporting party sent $8,500 to an individual stating he was their grandson. They later found out the individual was not their grandson.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to 6670 Bethelville Drive, Bethel Twp. on the report of a physical disturbance. After further investigation Karen Tames and Alicia Mullins were each charged with one count of assault, and Sharyn Walker was charged with two counts of assault.

STOLEN CAR: Responded to a parking complaint at Freedom Life Ministries in the 9000 block of N. County Road 25A, Springcreek Twp. The deputy ran the vehicle’s Ohio registration and discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and owner was contacted and vehicle was released to him after the vehicle was processed.

POSSESSION: A deputy cited Krissa Coker,29, of Dayton, with possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on I-75.

June 15

SOLICITORS: A deputy responded to the Shenandoah and Greenbriar Drive in Concord Twp. for a soliciting complaint. The solicitor going door-to-door was located and identified. He was warned for unauthorized solicitation in Concord Township.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 661 E. Main Street in Bradford for an accident with possible injuries. Male subject drove the listed vehicle into the garage of the listed residence. Richard Watkins, 31, of Piqua, was taken into custody for OVI, Drug Possession and paraphernalia.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to the 9400 Bellefontaine Road, New Carlisle, in regards to a trespassing incident. A deputy spoke to the reporting party who stated that an unknown individual had driven around his property in the grass and had gotten stuck in a wooded area. The suspect was later identified as Steven Nicholakis. Steven was charged with criminal damaging and trespassing. The truck was towed by AAA without incident.

June 16

BURGLARY: Deputies responded to the 100 block of N. Main Street, Casstown, on the report of a disorderly. It was reported a male opened the front door to a residence and they did not know who he was. The male was located a few houses down standing on the sidewalk. After further investigation, Chad Oyler, 25, of Dayton, was arrested and incarcerated for fourth degree felony burglary.

CALF ON THE RUN: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of Lauver Road, Newton Twp. on the report of a calf in the road. The deputy located the calf, but it ran into a heavily wooded area. The owner, Lawrence Shuman, arrived on scene to attempt to capture the calf. Lawrence was warned for animals at large, and he was advised to call dispatch once the calf was located.

RIVER RESCUE: Covington Fire and EMS to N. Rangeline Rd. and the Stillwater Bridge for a subject who was swimming in the river and nobody could find him. A deputy obtained important information and directed Sgt. Slusher down a long lane to the north of the bridge. Covington Squad stayed with the family at the bridge. Sgt. Slusher and Deputy Brazel responded down a long lane and made access to the river. After announcing our presence, a male’s voice was heard. Both units rushed to the location and found the male on the riverbank. Officials confirmed this was the only male we were looking for and notified all responding units the juvenile was safe. The juvenile was returned to his legal guardian after Covington EMS checked his welfare.