Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

June 22

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Larkin Welbaum, 18, of West Milton, for open container and offenses involving underage persons in the area of West Market Street.

DISORDERLY: Shyne Couch, 18, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed in the 100 block of N. Madison Street, Troy.

June 23

THEFT: A theft of a bicycle was filed in the 800 block of N. Market Street.

June 24

POSSESSION: An officer cited Kimberly Garry, 40, of Dayton, for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of West Market Street.

THEFT: A theft reported was filed in the 400 block of E. Canal Street.

OVERDOSE: A deceased body was found in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue Apt. B6. No foul play is suspected and is being investigated as a possible overdose.

ALCOHOL OFFENSE: Dean Henry, 48, of Troy, was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle in the 200 block of South Market Street.

June 25

DISORDERLY: Tia Bennion, 23, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Michael Gorby, 29, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at the Dollar General in the 800 block of N. Market Street.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at the One Stop Drive Through. A subject was on video stealing black and Mild cigars. Case pending.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

June 26

THEFT: A report of theft was filed in the 600 block of S. Crawford Street.

DISORDERLY: An officer responded to the Budget Inn on a disorderly conduct complaint.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle who almost hit an officer conducting traffic in the area of Barnhart and Market for a road closed due to a fire. The Caleb Covault, 21, of Troy, was charged with OVI, OVI prior refusal, failure to comply, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a closed road.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Landon Sampson, 22, of Troy, was cited for criminal damage.

June 27

JUVENILE ISSUE: An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of South Ridge Avenue near McKaig Avenue. The passenger was a juvenile who was intoxicated an din possession of drugs. The juvenile was released to a guardian and charged filed in juvenile court.

WARRANT: An officer responded to the Shell Gas station on South Dorset for a welfare check. Delando Massey, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Mercer County.