Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

June 28

OVI: An officer was dispatched to Speedway, 818 N. Market Street, on the report of an unresponsive male who was passed out inside a running vehicle. The male, Andy Hancock, 35, of Troy, was examined by Troy Medics and arrested for OVI. He was processed at the Troy Police Department and released to his girlfriend. The vehicle was towed to Saunders Towing. The case is inactive pending the return of the lab results from the crime lab.

DISORDERLY: Alicia Biggio, 34, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Henley Road. She was transported to the hospital.

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue, Troy for a disturbance. Christina Hixson, 47, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer responded to the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue for a report of criminal damage. A female was charged accordingly.

THEFT: A cell phone was reported stolen from the Wendy’s at Archer Drive.

June 30

THEFT: Christina Holmes-Smith, 56, of Troy, was charged with theft.

UNDERAGE: Demar Fisher, 18, of Brookville, was charged with offenses involving underage persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OBSTRUCTING: Daniel Seitz, 21, of Troy, was cited for obstructing official business.

THEFT: Alexis Gosnell, 22, of St. Paris, was cited for theft from Walmart.

July 1

ALCOHOL: Bridgette Gross, 30, of Troy, was charged with consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle in the area of West Main Street and Stanfield.

RING FOUND: A ring was found in the lobby of the Troy Police Department. It was placed in the property locker.

July 2

THEFT: An officer responded to the Dollar General on N. Market Street on a theft report. Danielle Swan, 41, of Piqua, was charged with theft and incarcerated.

THEFT: An officer responded to the Royal Inn on a theft complaint. A subject reported letting another person use his cellphone and has not returned it.

July 3

BURGLARY: Regina Burke, 47, of Piqua, was charged with one count of fifth degree felony burglary and possession of a drug abuse instrument.