Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 5

THEFT: A Concord Twp. resident advised her license plate was stolen at Menards in Tipp City July 2 around 1 p.m. A deputy advised Officer Stevens from Beavercreek PD of Susan’s plate was stolen. She advised two black males in a white SUV used Susan’s stolen plate this morning. The two males had stolen items from Kroger in Beavercreek and possibly stolen items from two daycare centers. The deputy made contact with the security department at Menards. The stolen plates were entered into LEADS as stolen.

July 6

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 1700 block of Troy-Urbana Road, Staunton Twp. in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. While on scene it was found to be a breaking and entering with items left from the suspect. This case is pending further investigation.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a complaint of fraud in the 400 block of W. Franklin Street, Pleasant Hill. After further investigation, the reporting party has paid over $40,000 to Internet scammers.

LITTERING: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of of E. Loy Rd. and Bollinger Rd. Brown Twp. in reference to a littering complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy located two couches and a mattress lying in the ditch on Loy Rd. The reporting party informed the residence has a tree house in the back yard in the 8000 block of Loy Road. He believed the couch and mattress use to be inside the tree house. The reporting party stated he observed the couch inside the tree house in the past.

The deputy responded to the home to make contact with resident, but no one answered the door. Case will be pending for further investigation.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the Stillwater Prairie Reserve on a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, the individual involved was warned for trespassing and informed to remove his property from Miami County Park District property.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Jail in reference to a drug offense. Upon further investigation, Catherine Justice was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

July 7

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft complaint in the 9700 block of Looney Road, Springcreek Twp. Upon further investigation Xanax, cash and a Glock 9mm handgun were stolen from a semi truck.

ABUSE: A deputy took a report of a possible child abuse in the 6000 block of Shiloh Road, Union Twp. After further investigation, there appeared to be bruises that resembled hand marks on the child’s face and arm. This case is pending.