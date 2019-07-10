Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department:

July 1

FRAUD: A resident in the 700 block of South Street, Piqua, advised that he was sent a fraudulent check from someone on Craigslist. The reporting party advised that he did not send the item for sale

DISORDERLY: Quentin Carter, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct at Speedway on Scott Drive.

THEFT: Gregory Cox, 46, at-large, was charged with theft and criminal trespass.

TRESPASS: Cody O’Reilly, 21, of Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with criminal trespass.

POSSESSION: Tabbatha Snyder, 36, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Miami Street.

DISORDERLY: Kevin Wynn, 37, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the area of 200 block of S. Wayne Street.

WELFARE CHECK: An officer responded to the area of Bob Evans for a welfare check complaint. Dispatch advised there was a female holding a sign asking for money in the area. Female was not breaking the law and was not in danger.

THEFT: A juvenile male stole items from vehicles in the 1000 block of Greene Street and was charged accordingly.

JUVENILE ISSUES: Officers responded to a call reference a group of juveniles jumping into the river in the 1000 block of South Main Street. It was also stated one of the juveniles had a gun. A male juvenile was located and a BB Gun was found. Parents responded to the scene to retrieve the BB gun.

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to a female overdosed in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Miami Street. Female was revived by squad members with Narcan. A straw with white residue was located in the female’s purse.

July 3

RESISTING: Lindsay Curry, 32, of Piqua, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of New Street.

July 4

BURGLARY: Pamela Turner, 61, of Piqua, was charged with burglary in the 100 block of South Wayne Street.

PROPERTY: Loretta Smith, 44, of Piqua, was charged with receiving stolen property in the 400 block of East Ash Street.

BURGLARY: Philip Howard, 35, of Piqua, was charged with burglary in the 100 block of South Wayne Street.

POSSESSION: Brooke Evans, 25, of Piqua, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument in tat the Covington Avenue Speedway.

OVI: Amanda Green, 38, of Lewistown, was charged with OVI in the area of North Main Street and East Water Street.

OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of SouthWayne Street for an elderly male overdosed on suspected heroin. Male was transported to UVMC.

INFORMATION: Subject wanted a phone call from an officer to advise that he was going to make a documentary. He advised that his children were not treated right by the school system, approximately 17 years ago, but he did not go into detail. Nothing further.

MENACING: In the 400 block of South main Street, officers were dispatched to a male who was threatening neighbors with a baseball bat because they were parked on the street in front of his residence. Johnny Hogue, 54, of Piqua, incarcerated for aggravated menacing.

July 5

THEFT: David Ward, 55, at-large, was charge with theft.