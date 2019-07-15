Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 12

THEFT: A deputy responded to a report of theft at the bike path parking lot on Troy Sidney Road near State Route 36 in Piqua. The reporting party stated $130 was stolen from the vehicle while parked at the parking lot.

July 13

THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 7700 block of S. County Road 25A Monroe Twp.

July 14

THEFT: A report of 130 gallons of gas was stolen from a tank at the Casstown Cemetery in the 1000 block of Childrens Home Road, Casstown.