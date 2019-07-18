Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 15

THEFT: A deputy took a theft complaint where the victim’s credit card information was stolen. The suspect used a duplicated card with the victim’s card info and made several transactions at a Huber Heights store totaling around $4,800. This case is pending investigation.

POSSESSION: A deputy was on patrol in Pleasant Hill, Newton Township. As the deputy was exiting the Marathon Gas Station and standing outside the store, a green Dodge truck pulled into one of the gas pump area. The driver exited and proceeded to walk into the store area. As he was walking, a glass marijuana pipe fell out of one of his pockets. The deputy observed it fall as did several other citizens. The deputy made contact with the male subject and identified him as Chad Kelley, 36, of Pleasant Hill. The deputy picked up the marijuana pipe and asked him what the pipe is used for. He admitted he uses it for smoking marijuana. The deputy asked him if he had anything else illegal on his person. Mr. Kelley admitted to be in possession of marijuana. He reached in his pocket and pulled out a large pill bottle with marijuana in it. The deputy took possession of the marijuana and escorted Kelley over to the cruiser. The deputy placed the marijuana pipe and pill bottle with marijuana in it into a plastic evidence bag. Kelley was issued a misdemeanor citation for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The marijuana and marijuana pipe were transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the property as evidence.

FARM ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 10,000 block of Piqua Lockington Road on an assist squad call. It was reported a male, later identified as Von Mohler, was trapped underneath a tractor. After further investigation it was found Von was trapped under a Woods Cadet 84 bush hog mower. Von was extracted from beneath the mower by Piqua EMS and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

July 16

THEFT: Three black females, possibly in their 20s, stole multiple items from the Dollar General in Bethel Twp. They fled the store and got in a silver Jeep Liberty, possibly a 2010-2014 model, with the stolen items after the store employee chased after them. The employee said the three females were smiling and laughing as they left.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 8300 block of Main Street in Covington in reference to a burglary complaint. At the conclusion it was determined to classify the complaint as a criminal damaging incident.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 6900 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Newton Twp., in reference to a vehicle crashed into a pole. After investigation, the listed stolen vehicle was recovered and towed by Randy’s Towing. An OH-1 was also completed. There is no suspect information at this time.

PARROT PROBLEMS: A deputy responded to the 7600 block of Scarff Road, Bethel Twp., in regards to civil dispute. It was found the complaint involved ownership over two parrots. One of the female’s involved was warned for trespassing.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Several units responded to a theft in progress in the 5000 block of South Rangeline Road, Union Twp. West Milton Police Department also responded and took a male into custody. Aaron Knouff, 45, of Riverside, was found to be in possession of an ATV and had entered a garage and stolen a battery charger. It was discovered later in the day the ATV had been stolen from the 2800 block of North State Route 48. A separate report was taken for that incident. Knouff was charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and criminal trespass. He was also charged with fifth-degree burglary and breaking and entering for the stolen items from State Route 48.

July 17

IDENTITY THEFT: A deputy responded to the 6000 block of Scarff Road in reference to a collections notice received by the reporting party from a business she has never done business with. She was provided a case number to assist in getting her accounts closed.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of South State Route 202, Bethel Twp. in reference to a suspicious complaint. After investigation, Loria Coburn was trespassed from the Harmony Farms property.

THEFT: A resident in the 1400 block of South Alcony Conover Road, Elizabeth Twp., filed a theft report.

RV FIRE: A deputy responded to the 2600 block of Kessler Cowlesville Road, Monroe Twp., on an assist for Tipp City Fire Department. Upon arrival a full sized motorhome was engulfed in flames as it sat in the driveway of the listed address

OVI: A deputy responded to an accident at State Route 571 and Rangeline Road. After further investigation a male was taken into custody for OVI.