Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

July 26

THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of Scott Street reported a motor bike stolen.

INDUCING PANIC: Dustin Bennett, 38, at-large, was arrested for inducing panic.

WEAPON: Jonathan Kraska, 34, of Piqua, was cited for concealed weapons,

POSSESSION: Whitney Netzley, 24, of West Milton, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse instrument.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jeffrey Holmes, 62, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Race Street.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Jeffrey Sykes, 50, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct at Ruby Tuesday’s.

July 27

OVI: Jose Valadez, 34, of Troy, was cited for OVI, no driver license and operation without being in reasonable control of a vehicle in the area of Stephenson Drive.

ASSAULT: Wilbur Miller, 47, of Troy, was cited for assault.

July 28

POSSESSION: Derek Gross, 25, of Troy, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

OVI: Duane Washabaugh, of Covington was cited for OVI with a BAC of 0.104 in the area of West Market and the northbound ramp of Interstate 75. He was also cited for driving in marked lanes and turn and stop signals.

July 29

UNRULY: Zachary Nave, 18, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor at Archer Park. Nave was with a 15 year-old female in the park at 3 a.m. The female was charged with curfew and unruly juvenile.

ASSAULT: Brianna Hosbrook, 21, of Dayton, was arrested for assault.

POSSESSION: Joshua Joins, 30, of Conover, was cited for fifth degree felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Jesse McNutt, 37, of Eaton, was cited for OVI with a BAC of 0.137 percent. He was charged in the area of West Main Street and Troy Town Drive.

ASSAULT: Robert Meek Jr., 41, of Troy, was cited for assault.

THEFT: A report of theft from the BP gas station at the Archer Drive. Case pending.

July 30

DEER STRIKE: Two vehicles were damage by a deer in the area of West Market and Parkview Drive.

THEFT: Samantha Staten, 18, of Troy, was arrested for theft in the area of 1200 Long Street.