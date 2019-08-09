Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 6

THEFT: A report of theft was filed at the U.S. Post Office.

CCW: Officers were dispatched to the Residence Inn around 6 a.m. on an accident report. There was no accident but officers located an individual who was sleeping in a car. The subject had a pistol concealed in the passenger seat next to him and three shot guns in the truck. The pistol was seized and subject charged with CCW and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Aug. 7

JUNK VEHICLE: Junk vehicle complaint filed at 901 McKaig Avenue.

GONE FISHING: A fishing pole was located on the Great Miami River bank and turned in to the station.

Aug. 8

JUNK VEHICLE: Junk vehicle complaint filed at 660 Mumford Drive.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed in 700 block of Grant Street. Case pending.

WELFARE CHECK: An elderly male got into the wrong car out of confusion at Walmart. He showed signs of dementia.Attempts to locate a next-of-kin were unsuccessful. The male was transported to the Troy Hospital for evaluation. Adult Protective Services was contacted and made aware of the case. The male’s car was left secured in the Walmart parking lot.

THEFT: A bicycle was reported stolen from The Rec.