Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 9

DISORDERLY: A deputy was dispatched to the Ludlow Falls Volunteer Fire station for a welfare check. It was reported that an adult female was lying in the roadway and trying to stop cars. Megan Jess was later arrested for disorderly conduct.

ATV ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of W. State Rout 185, Newberry Twp. on an assist squad for a male who had flipped an ATV, and was caught underneath it. At the end of the call, one male was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Aug. 10

OVI: A deputy responded to Action Towing on Harrison Street in Troy in reference to a reckless operation complaint. After investigation, Michael Jay was arrested and charged with OVI, reckless driving, and unsafe vehicle. Michael Jay was also involved in two hit skip accidents in Troy prior to this incident, of which he was fleeing.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Downtown Jail in reference to an inmate producing a small bag containing awhite powder material from his person.