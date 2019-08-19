Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Aug. 9

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Krystal Newsom, 35, of Troy, and Corbin Jamieson, 31, of Troy, was cited for criminal damaging at the U.S. Post Office.

Aug. 10

PARAPHERNALIA: James Wolfe, 19, of Tipp City, was cited for drug paraphernalia.

JUVENILE: Michael Tutko, 19, of Loveland, was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

OPEN CONTAINER: Ashley Parsons, 28, of Troy, was cited for open container in a motor vehicle at West Market and Garfield Ave.

PARAPHERNALIA: James Beatty, 48, of Tipp City, was cited for drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 11

POSSESSION: Ryan Simon, 25, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

DISORDERLY: Randy Earley, 60, of West Milton, was cited for disorderly conduct at Troy Kroger.

Aug. 13

POSSESSION: Evan Maxton, 19, of Dayton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug abuse instrument in the area of S. Ridge and Westgate Road.

Aug. 14

THEFT: Theft reported at Waffle House.

THEFT: Rocky Staten, 34, of Troy, was charged with theft from Kohl’s.

Aug. 15

WARRANT: Tabatha Edwards,39, of Barballville, Ky., was arrested at the Royal Inn for failure to appear and possession of marijuana.

Aug. 16

BURGLARY: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Walker Street on a report of a burglary.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Walker Street for a report of criminal damaging.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A male juvenile was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the area of Park Regency Apartments.

Aug. 17

OVI: An officer was dispatched to the West Main Street McDonald’s on a report of a male subject passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru. Michael Hall, 32, of Troy, was charged with OVI.

OVI: An officer was dispatched to the area of Marybill Drive and Corporate Drive. A vehicle collided with a light pole and the air bags were deployed, but the driver, John Lutz, 41, of Troy, claimed he wasn’t injured. Lutz was arrested for OVI OVI refusal with prior conviction and driving under OVI suspension.. He was processed at the Troy Police Department and released to a friend.

FALSIFICATION: Kristin Bidzilya, 26, of Troy, was cited for falsification.

Aug. 18

FIREWORKS: Officers responded to the Park Regency Apartments for a report of shots fired. Two males were cited for discharging fireworks in the city. Joshua Ehlers, 34, of Troy, was cited for discharging fireworks and open container.

DINE AND DASH: An officer responded to the Golden Bowl for a reported theft. The owner wanted the suspects to pay for their meal. Suspects were not located.

POSSESSION: Savannah Apple, 24, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana.