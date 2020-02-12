Tipp Senior building damaged

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Senior Center building was damaged on Wednesday afternoon after a car drove into the building.

At 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Tipp City Fire and EMS was dispatched to the Tipp City Senior Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., on a report of a vehicle through the building, according to a news release from assistant chief Dave Stockler.

The building was occupied at the time of the incident.

The two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Tipp City Senior President Sharon Dehus, the people in the car were coming to the center to attend a monthly Parkinson’s disease event. Dehus said it is believed, according to first responders on the scene, the driver stepped on the gas instead of the brakes, accelerating into the building.

Stockler said the building did sustain significant structural damage. Tipp City firefighters worked Wednesday to stabilize the building and create temporary shoring to prevent further structural collapse. Dehus said work continued on the building to close the building up as best as possible on Wednesday evening.

Dehus said the center will be closed until at least Tuesday, Feb. 18, if not later. She said no one is allowed upstairs or in the office area of the center until the building has been further assessed for structural damage.

“If someone would have been sitting in a chair in the office, it would have been bad,” Dehus said. “Someone upstairs was looking out for us.”

Dehus said board members were busy late Wednesday afternoon calling members and letting them know of the accident and the cancellations.

Tipp City Fire and EMS was assisted by multiple agencies at the scene, including a Troy Fire Department ambulance, the Miami County Department of Engineering, Tipp City Police Department, and Tipp City Electric.

Crews were released from the scene at approximately 3 p.m., Stockler said.

Center closed for repairs