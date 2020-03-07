Vote Yes for the street renewal levy

To the Editor,

On March 17, please join me in voting Yes for the Street Levy Renewal. This is a renewal of a levy that provides critical funds for keeping our streets and roadways safe. Income tax in the city of Piqua is only paid by individuals that work in Piqua, even if they do not live in Piqua. Those workers are the persons who would pay for the street income tax levy.

It is important to note that this tax levy is only on earned income, and does not tax Social Security benefits, pensions, military pay, unemployment compensation, alimony, capital gains, tangible income, dividends, interest or the income of anyone under the age of 17.

This tax produces between $1.3 and $1.4 million dollars annually, which the city has used to leverage more than 14 million dollars in federal and state grants. Since 2011, the city of Piqua has paved over 117 miles of streets and completed 13 street reconstruction projects. We can all agree that this improves the appearance and safety of our streets.

Remember to vote Yes to continue improving Piqua’s streets

— Mike Gutmann

Piqua